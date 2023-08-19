Everton still ‘remain keen’ to sign ‘sharpshooter’ compared to Ronaldo despite bid being rejected

Everton are looking to sign a forward this summer transfer window and a bid they have made for one striker has been rejected.

Lots of reports suggested that Everton had made a move to sign Championship Che Adams and had put a bid in.

Now, talkSPORT has provided more details on this. The report from talkSPORT said: “Southampton have rejected Everton’s £12m bid for striker Che Adams. The Toffees remain keen to sign Adams”

This will no doubt be a blow for Everton but it is interesting to see that they remain keen on the striker this transfer window.

It is no surprise to see Everton trying to sign another attacker this summer, especially someone with proven Premier League experience.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a good finisher and a menace for defences when at the best, but sadly we haven’t seen this much lately.

This is due to the fact that he has been suffering with a lot of injuries lately. Therefore, Everton need to make sure they have attacking reinforcements.

Adams has been hailed a ‘sharpshooter‘ and compared with Ronaldo and Jermain Defoe. He has definitely been a solid Premier League striker.

The forward has 25 Premier League goals over four seasons and although he is not the perfect answer, he definitely adds good attacking depth.

With Everton in two relegation battles over the last two seasons, there is no doubt that they need a better squad and Adams definitely helps improve it.