Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged the club to go out and sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

Parlour was speaking to Piers Morgan and presenter and Brentford fan Natalie Sawyer on TalkSPORT (25/9 9:09am) after the North London derby.

It was a closely-fought contest between two sides fighting to chase down Manchester City this season.

Many Spurs fans wouldn’t have expected the team to be in this position already under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

His side are playing free-flowing, attacking football that worried Arsenal at times.

Mikel Arteta was battling against a few injury issues when he made his team selection yesterday.

In attack, both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were ruled out meaning Gabriel Jesus had to start on the wing.

He also missed arguably Arsenal’s best chance from open play in the match when he robbed James Maddison in the box.

After that missed chance, Parlour has admitted that Arsenal should look to sign Ivan Toney in January.

The £60m-rated attacker hasn’t featured this season due to a ban but is already attracting plenty of attention for when he’s available again.

Parlour urges Arsenal to sign Toney

Ray Parlour and Piers Morgan were talking about Arsenal not having an out-and-out striker.

The Arsenal legend went on to say: “I look at that and totally agree with you Piers [Morgan] and I don’t think Natalie’s [Sawyer] going to like it but Ivan Toney would be absolutely perfect for Arsenal.

Natalie Sawyer added: “And he’s made it known he likes the way you play as well!”

Toney is a brilliant Premier League-level striker and has now returned to training at Brentford.

The Bees are also reportedly weighing up signing a striker in January knowing the likes of Arsenal might listen to Parlour’s advice and make a move for Toney.

On paper, the 27-year-old would be an exceptional addition for the Gunners.

He’s a supreme finisher, links up play well and provides another aerial threat from set pieces.

There are similarities between Toney and Jesus in how they like to get involved in the build-up but the England international is ultimately more lethal in the box which is exactly what Arsenal need.