‘Extraordinary’ £60m player has told PL rival he’s ready to move amid Tottenham and Arsenal interest

Ivan Toney has respectfully made it clear to Brentford that he is ready to move on, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing the striker in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Express, which notes that the Bees will let the England international leave for £60 million.

Ivan Toney continues to attract attention despite the fact that he is still going to be sidelined for a few more months. Of course, the 27-year-old is serving a ban for breaching betting guidelines.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But it seems that there are a host of sides waiting in the wings for when the January window opens. The Daily Express reports that Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all want Toney.

Toney makes it clear he’s ready to leave Brentford amid Tottenham and Arsenal interest

Toney meanwhile, looks to be ready for the next step in his career. The Daily Express reports that he has made it clear to Brentford that he wants to move on. And the Bees are open to cashing in provided that their £60 million asking price is met.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Brentford are already considering potential replacements for their talisman. And given their track record, you would imagine that they will back themselves to find someone to fill the void he leaves.

January is obviously some way away. But Chelsea and Tottenham are surely going to be in the market for another striker, whatever happens over the next few months.

Arsenal’s interest is a little more intriguing given the depth they have up front. But Mikel Arteta has shown with his goalkeepers that he is prepared to make incredibly ruthless decisions.

Toney has been ‘extraordinary‘ in the top-flight. And it would be no surprise to see him pick up where he left off after his ban ends.

It says everything that three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League are seemingly counting down the days before Toney is available again.