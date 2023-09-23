Club of £60m Arsenal attacking target now ‘weighing up’ whether to buy another forward in January

The latest reports are suggesting that the club of Arsenal attacking target Ivan Toney are considering their options ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Ivan Toney for a while and Brentford are apparently also willing to sell him if the right offer comes in.

The valuation for the English forward is reportedly around £50-60million. Now, reports from 90min are suggesting that Brentford are ‘weighing up’ whether to bring in a striker during the January transfer window even if they do not sell Ivan Toney.

Of course, neither Arsenal or Brentford will be able to do anything serious until the winter transfer window opens.

Toney would be a great signing for Arsenal

The Brentford striker is no doubt one of the best in the Premier League and is no doubt exactly what the Gunners are missing.

Last season, the forward managed to get 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and this type of prolific forward who could reach high tallies is exactly what they are missing.

If they could bring in someone like Toney then they would definitely cement themselves as title challengers and they could definitely be closer to lifting the title.

It is no doubt really interesting to hear that Brentford are considering signing a striker, even if Toney doesn’t go in January.

Even if they do not, it is no doubt that they probably expect to lose the striker at some point in the near future with him being 27 years-old.

It is very hard to keep your best players when a team like Arsenal comes along, especially with the way they are playing at the moment.