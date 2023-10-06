Report: 49-year-old manager Spurs almost hired instead of Ange is now keen to take the Rangers job

Glasgow Rangers need a new manager, and it seems as though they’re casting a very wide net in their hunt for a Michael Beale replacement.

Indeed, the Ibrox outfit are scouring the globe for gaffers who are up to this task with every gaffer from England’s Frank Lampard to Australia’s Kevin Muscat being considered.

Interestingly, now, a European option is being considered.

Indeed, according to The Daily Record, Oliver Glasner has thrown his hat into the ring as an option for Rangers, and it’s said that he is actually keen to take this job.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Glasner would be a very intriguing appointment for Rangers to say the least.

The 49-year-old was very highly-rated within the game not too long ago. Rangers fans will know better than anyone that he won the Europa League with Frankfurt back in 2022 in Seville against the Scottish giants, breaking many hearts at Ibrox in the process.

Glasner may well have been Rangers’ tormentor back in 2022, but he could now end up being their saviour.

He’s a fantastic coach who has worked wonders in Europe before, and he could well suit Rangers to a tee.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

His exploits with Frankfurt even saw him considered by Tottenham Hotspur as an option over the summer before they eventually hired Ange Postecoglou – that’s the calibre of manager Glasner is.

This would be something of a coup for Rangers if they managed to get this over the line, and the fact that Glasner is keen on the job is a positive sign.

There are a number of quality options available at the moment, but, in our view, there aren’t many managers with the pedigree Glasner has that are so openly attainable for Rangers right now.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as Rangers search for their Michael Beale replacement.