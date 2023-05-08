Rangers now keen to sign £2m Arsenal man, he’s just been named player of the season











Glasgow Rangers are now keen to sign Arsenal defender Auston Trusty this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who believe Michael Beale wants to bring the American defender to Ibrox in the upcoming transfer window.

Glasgow Rangers will be back in the Champions League next season, and will want their upcoming campaign to be better than this season’s.

They lost all six group games and recorded one of the worst campaigns in the competition’s history.

Not only that, only this weekend Rangers saw Celtic claim another Scottish Premiership title.

It means that Michael Beale will need to strengthen again before next season.

One option he’s looking at is Arsenal defender Auston Trusty.

Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The 24-year-old was signed last year from Colorado Rapids and then immediately loaned to Birmingham City.

He’s had a great campaign at the Championship club, scoring one of the goals of the season.

Trusty was also named the club’s player of the year, and may now leave The Emirates before ever making an appearance.

Rangers want Arsenal defender Trusty

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Arsenal’s Auston Trusty is emerging as the man Rangers want to strengthen their defence this summer.

‘Rangers are keen to get a deal done with Arsenal for around £2million.’

Michael Beale will know all about Trusty from his time in the Championship.

Not only did Trusty win both games against Beale’s old side, but he also scored that wonder goal against his Michael Beale.

Birmingham City have also been linked with signing Trusty permanently, but it’s hard to see how they’ll compete with the draw of Ibrox.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Rangers would offer Trusty his first taste of European competition since his move across the Atlantic.

It’s hard to see how Trusty breaks into the Arsenal team, making a move to Rangers even more tempting.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have cemented their places in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

The recent introduction of Jakub Kiwior suggests he too has a long-term future at the club.

Arsenal could make a small profit on Trusty if he does make the move to Rangers.

It feels like a sensible step up for the USA international after showing he’s a level above the Championship.

Show all