Manager says he wants to sign 'terrific' Arsenal player permanently

Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty is having a phenomenal campaign out on loan at Birmingham City, and his manager, John Eustace, says he’d love to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

The Gunners signed Trusty from Colorado Rapids in January last year. The plan was to send him out on loan this season so that he could gain some experience, but he’s doing much more than that.

Trusty has become a star in the Championship for Birmingham City.

Birmingham City boss wants to sign Auston Trusty from Arsenal permanently

Nobody really expected Auston Trusty to have the kind of impact he’s having at Birmingham City when it was announced that he was joining them on loan last summer.

The Arsenal man has played 33 times for the Blues, and he has been one of their best players. His defensive qualities are what stand out, but he has come up with a few hugely important goals as well – his 97th-minute winner against Swansea last weekend is a great example.

The American has become a fan favourite at Birmingham City and Eustance has come out and claimed that he’d love to keep hold of him beyond the end of this season.

He said, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail: “I think he is a terrific player. I think with Auston we have to remember he has come off the back of a full MLS season, so he’s touching nearly 50-60 games in a row now. It’s about getting that consistency.

“Would I have liked to have rested Auston throughout the season? One hundred per cent. But unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that. So his performances have also dipped throughout the season because of a lack of help, support I would like to have given him.

“But he is coming back now, he is coming back strong, his last couple of performances have been excellent. I would love him at the football club going forward.

“I think everyone connected to Birmingham City would love him to be part of the football club but we also respect he is an Arsenal player, a very good player but it’s something we can hopefully push at the end of the season.”

TBR View:

Trusty really has exceeded all expectations at Birmingham City since joining them on loan from Arsenal last summer.

The American, who will turn 25 in August, will surely be a wanted man at the end of this season. We expect Birmingham City to make a move to sign him, but after a loan spell as good as this one, there will be plenty of clubs interested in his services.

Arsenal have plenty of options in central defence at the moment. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are undisputed starters, with Jakub Kiwior and Rob Holding below them in the pecking order. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also play there, which means they don’t really need another central defender.

If a good offer comes in for Trusty this summer, we’re sure Arsenal will let him go.

