Randal Kolo Muani now has £105m price tag as Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United circle

Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United could face a mammoth cheque to sign Randal Kolo Muani.

The French forward is on the radar of a number of English clubs heading into this summer. Muani was part of the France squad that reached the World Cup final and had a golden chance to win the game as he scampered through in the final minute.

Currently at Eintracht Frankfurt, Muani has been seriously impressive this season. He’s already smashed in 16 goals in all competitions, adding another 14 assists on top as well.

But while United, Liverpool and Spurs might be keen, they could be forced to shell out £105m to sign Muani. That’s according to CaughtOffside’s Jonathan Johnson anyway, who writes about Muani today in his column.

Johnson claims that £105m is the sort of fee Frankfurt are looking for if they are to sell Muani. It’s suggested that the big teams in Europe are indeed circling, including Bayern Munich, but Muani won’t be going anywhere if it’s not for mega money.

Muani, 24, initially left Nantes for Frankfurt and has impressed ever since. But with PL clubs spending more money than ever and dishing out big contracts, the French forward might see this summer as the ideal chance to move on.

Previous reports had claimed Frankfurt might look for £80m for Muani. The apparent £105m asking-price represents a whopping 30% rise since that initial figure.

TBR’s View: Kolo Muani looks a serious talent

In a seemingly never ending line of French attacking talents, Randal Kolo Muani looks like being one of the very best of the new breed.

He came so close to winning the World Cup for France and becoming a national hero. But even though he didn’t score that goal, his impact in the tournament was obvious.

Pace, power, and with a keen eye for goal, it’s obvious why the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool are keen here. At £105m, it’s a massive amount to pay. But given the current market, nothing would be a surprise really.

