Liverpool transfer news: Eintracht Frankfurt expecting bid for Randal Kolo Muani











Eintracht Frankfurt are expecting Liverpool to bid for Randal Kolo Muani this summer, with Sport BILD reporting that the player has recently changed his agent.

Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up a much-needed win on Monday night as they beat their Merseyside rivals 2-0 at Anfield. The Reds have struggled since the turn of the year and the win over Everton was their first in the league in 2023.

Cody Gakpo bagged his first goal in the game, which will give him a huge confidence boost after struggling since his switch from PSV last month.

Despite bringing in another attacker in January, Liverpool are seemingly eyeing a possible move for Kolo Muani.

Photo by Helge Prang – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Liverpool could bid for Kolo Muani

Sport BILD reports that Kolo Muani has recently changed his agent and is now represented by Moussa Sissoko – who has brilliant connections with Europe’s top club.

The German outlet notes that Frankfurt expect interested clubs to make an offer for the 24-year-old in the summer, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also thought to be considering signing a new striker, with forward’s like Kolo Muani in short supply.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kolo Muani has been exceptional for Frankfurt this season, registering 21 goal involvements in 19 Bundesliga appearances.

The French forward has been described as a ‘brilliant’ talent and he impressed during the World Cup in Qatar a few months back.

But if Liverpool do move to sign him, he certainly won’t come cheap. Frankfurt are said to value the striker at around £80 million.

It would be surprising to see the Reds move for another forward player after bringing in Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in the past year. Liverpool have more pressing needs ahead of the summer, with their defence and midfield in desperate need of a refresh.

