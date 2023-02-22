24-year-old attacker Tottenham reportedly want has nightmare game in Champions League last night











Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for Eintracht Frankfurt as they lost 2-0 at home to Napoli in the Champions League last night.

The reported Tottenham target missed a chance to shine on the very biggest stage as the Serie A leaders continued their stunning season.

The game started badly for the 24-year-old when he missed what turned out to be Frankfurt’s best chance of the night, dragging a half-volley wide of the post.

And with the German outfit 1-0 down, the striker’s night went from bad to worse when he was sent off for a challenge on André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Randal Kolo Muani sent off in Champions League defeat

In truth, it was a harsh dismissal, as he just overran the ball before overstretching to try and get it back, catching the midfielder on the shin.

It looks bad when slowed down or freeze-framed but the referee gave him his marching orders before Napoli went on to win 2-0.

It could have been worse for Frankfurt as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed a penalty which would have put the tie even further beyond them.

Kolo Muani found it hard to influence the game, and as per WhoScored, he had the second fewest touches of any Frankfurt player who started the match.

He took a whopping nine unsuccessful touches, showing that he could just not get into the game on a night where Frankfurt’s European run all-but ended.

Napoli are having such a good season that you would not expect them to let this first leg lead slip and they are some people’s dark horses to go on and win the whole thing.