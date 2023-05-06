‘Some kind of thought’: Tottenham have toyed with the idea of hiring 57-year-old - journalist











Tottenham have had fleeting thoughts about the idea of hiring Ange Postecoglou, but Spurs’ interest in the Australian may not go much further than that.

Indeed, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold was running through a list of managers that have been considered by Tottenham to replace Antonio Conte, and he mentioned Postecoglou.

However, due to the fact that Spurs are looking for a younger, long-term manager, Postecoglou isn’t a major runner in the race to become the next Spurs boss with Gold suggesting that Spurs have simply toyed with the idea of hiring the Celtic boss.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Spurs toying with Postecoglou

Gold shared what he knows about the 57-year-old manager.

“I certainly know some of the candidates Spurs have looked at and researched. They include, obviously Nagelsmann and De Zerbi. Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany, Xabi Alonso another. There has certainly been some kind of thought about Ange Postecoglou as well, but I’m not sure that’s something that advances much further than that or not, he’s a bit older, about 57,” Gold said.

Old enough, good enough

Postecoglou may be 57 years old, but age is just a number.

Yes, he isn’t what you would call a ‘young’ manager, but that isn’t to say that he doesn’t have some of the freshest ideas in world football right now.

His Celtic side play some gorgeous stuff, and as for his ability to take Spurs forward in the long-term, he could easily still have more than a decade of management ahead of him. After all, some of the best managers in the world didn’t peak until they were in their 60s a la Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

Spurs shouldn’t write Postecoglou off just because of his age.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

