Rafael Leao's asking price now slashed by £45m, after claims Arsenal want to sign him











Arsenal target Rafael Leao has now seen his asking price plummet since last summer, as question marks remain over his future.

A report from Tuttosport, via Pianeta Milan, has provided more details on the Portuguese’s current situation.

Arsenal is likely to be one of the most attractive clubs to join this summer.

The Emirates will once again be hosting Champions League football and Mikel Arteta has his side playing a brilliant style of football.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Not only that, just almost all of Arsenal best young players still have plenty of potential to get better.

It’s a project that might appeal to a player like Rafael Leao, who is always the main attraction when watching AC Milan.

Against Tottenham in the Champions League this season, he didn’t even appear to break a sweat when gliding past their defenders.

Arsenal have been linked with Leao all season, and may be more interested now his asking price has fallen.

The ‘electric’ forward has delayed signing a new contract at the San Siro for some time, and only has 12 months left on his current deal.

Leao asking price falls amid Arsenal interest

The report from Pianeta Milan suggests that Chelsea were willing to pay €120m [£106m] for Leao last summer.

Milan were convinced they could still sell Leao for €100m [£88m] this summer, but in reality that number may fall to as low as €70m [£61m].

If Leao’s asking price has fallen by £45m from last summer, Arsenal must seriously consider a move.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout players in Serie A this season.

He’s recorded eight goals and six assists, and is consistently one of the best dribblers in the league.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Arsenal signing Leandro Trossard has provided some extra depth in attacking areas.

However, the right-footed forward offers a very different option to Trossard given his ability to beat a man.

He would still be expensive, and Arsenal are likely to pursue a central midfielder or two before bringing in another forward.

Leao is going to have plenty of options on the table this summer if no contract renewal is agreed before the window opens.

Milan may be forced to cash in on him now, to avoid losing him for free next year.

