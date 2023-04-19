Rafael Leao suggests he's got no interest in leaving AC Milan, despite claims Arsenal want him











AC Milan star Rafael Leao has suggested he’s got no interest in leaving the club this summer, amid interest from Arsenal.

The Portuguese international was speaking to Sky Sports Italia after Milan’s aggregate win over Napoli in the Champions League.

It was one of Milan’s biggest European nights in years, as they faced Serie A champions-elect Napoli.

They had a one-goal advantage going into the match, and should have extended that lead in the first-half.

However, Olivier Giroud couldn’t convert his spot kick, which could have been a big turning point in the game.

That is until Rafael Leao did what he does best. The £80m forward took off on one of his trademark driving runs, giving Napoli’s defence no chance.

NAPLES, ITALY, APRIL 18: Rafael Leao (R), of AC Milan, is challenged by Amir Rrahmani (L), of Napoli, during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between Napoli and AC Milan at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, on April 18, 2023. (Photo by isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

He laid a chance on a plate for Giroud, and the Frenchman made no mistake this time.

Although Napoli equalised on the night in the dying seconds, it wasn’t enough to send the match to extra-time.

Leao was over the moon to help his Milan side progress, and appeared to dismiss any chance of him leaving this summer, despite Arsenal’s interest.

They may now have to face their Milan rivals for a place in the Champions League Final.

Leao happy at Milan amid Arsenal interest

Asked about his current contract situation, Leao said: “I am very happy to be here. As I said before, Milan is my home.

“I still have one year left on my contract, we are talking… Do I want to stay? Yes (laughs).

“But there are other things to settle. The most important thing is that we are in the semi-finals, we are having a great season and I am happy to be here and continue to help my team.”

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Arsenal now have plenty of squad depth in attacking areas, but if they could convince Leao to leave Milan it would be a huge coup.

He’s had interest from a host of Premier League sides, with his contract set to expire next year.

Arsenal’s current wingers like to beat their full-backs, but not as frequently as Leao.

He would offer a completely different option to what Mikel Arteta currently has at his disposal.

However, Leao is now making all the right noises to extend his stay in Serie A.

Premier League fans will have to continue admiring him from a distance for now.

