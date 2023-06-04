'Quite special': Spurs now reportedly want £30m striker who left 25-year-old Tottenham sold amazed this season











Tottenham Hotspur appear to be eyeing a double raid on Celtic this summer, with reports now suggesting that Ange Postecoglou could bring one of his most important players with him.

Of course, Postecoglou has been heavily linked with the Tottenham job. But reports from The Sun on Saturday suggested that Spurs are also preparing a move for Kyogo Furuhashi.

Kyogo has had an amazing season with the treble winners, scoring 34 goals in all competitions. And it has been suggested that Tottenham are prepared to pay up to £30 million for the 28-year-old.

Carter-Vickers lauded Tottenham target Kyogo

Obviously, there is speculation over the Tottenham future of Harry Kane. And Spurs’ other forwards hardly had the best year. So it would make sense that the club would look at Kyogo.

It would be a massive blow for the Bhoys to lose both Postecoglou and their star striker in the same summer. But one person who may perhaps back the Japan international to be a success is Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Carter-Vickers started his professional career at Tottenham. And he spoke earlier this season about how impressed he has been by his teammate.

“He is always in the right spot at the right time and he seems to score so many tap-ins like that,” he said, as reported by STV.

“But it’s something that he works on and it is something that he has which is quite special.

“I train against him every day and I am fully aware of his movement and how clever he can be and the runs he makes. It is good to play with players like that.”

It would be a step up if he was to move to the Premier League. But Kyogo has proved to be such a ruthless goalscorer in his time at Parkhead.

And if he follows Postecoglou to Tottenham, the Australian will probably have a decent idea of how to get the best out of him.

Certainly, if he can get anywhere near his strike-rate for Celtic following a move to Spurs, there will be plenty of Tottenham fans who quickly agree with Carter-Vickers that Kyogo is special.