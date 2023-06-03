Report: Tottenham now want to sign 34-goal striker this summer; Postecoglou thinks he's 'unbelievable'











Tottenham Hotspur are ready to spend up to £30 million to sign Kyogo Furuhashi should they manage to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their next manager.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that Postecoglou is now awaiting permission from Celtic to speak to Spurs about their vacant managerial role.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

And perhaps there is a chance that he may not be the only one to swap Parkhead for the Premier League – if he ends up getting the Tottenham job.

Tottenham planning Kyogo Furuhashi move

The Sun reports that Tottenham are also interested in Kyogo Furuhashi. And the report suggests that they are willing to spend up to £30 million for the 28-year-old.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kyogo has proved to be an absolutely inspired signing for Celtic. He arrived shortly after Postecoglou. And he has since gone on to score 53 goals in 82 games for the Hoops in all competitions.

He has ended this season with 34 goals in all competitions.

Postecoglou has described Kyogo as ‘unbelievable‘. And the report suggests that appointing the Australian will greatly boost Tottenham’s hopes of landing the striker in the coming months.

Kyogo’s movement can be devastating at times. And he certainly has a ruthless edge to him in front of goal. It would be a surprise if Celtic were not fielding plenty of offers for him this season.

The Hoops will be desperate to keep as many of the current group together as possible. But obviously, if Postecoglou ends up leaving, some of the players may question what is next for them.

And if Tottenham come calling for Kyogo, he may find it difficult to snub that opportunity.