‘I heard’: Pundit shares what a ‘very reliable source’ told him about Spurs and 49-year-old manager











Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Nigel Reo-Coker has been discussing Thomas Tuchel after his links to Tottenham and being hired by Bayern Munich.

The German manager is the new head coach at the Allianz Arena, and according to Reo-Coker, Bayern made this move because they were worried about other clubs, namely Tottenham, coming in for the ex-Chelsea boss.

Reo-Coker says that a very reliable source told him that Bayern were concerned about Tuchel being snapped up by a team like Spurs, and, in turn, they felt that they had to act quickly.

Photo by Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern had to move quickly

Reo-Coker spoke with Darren Fletcher about Tuchel’s move to Bayern.

“I suppose it was only a matter of time before a really big club decided to make Thomas Tuchel their manager and maybe Bayern felt it was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Fletcher said.

“Well, Fletch that is the point, that is what I heard from a very reliable source of mine. Basically, Bayern were very aware of Tuchel’s availability and they were scared that they were going to lose him to someone else, they knew the likes of Tottenham and other clubs were lurking around Tuchel and they wanted to make sure he came there,” Reo-Coker said.

Domino effect

Bayern felt that they had to act quickly and decisively with Tuchel, and this decision may have sparked a real managerial domino effect.

Indeed, Julian Nagelsmann’s availability may now lead to Tottenham appointing the German as their new head coach, which, in turn, would leave Antonio Conte out of work and a target for a number of Italy’s top clubs.

The managerial merry-go-round never stops, and it’s exciting to ponder the switches we will see between now and the start of next season.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

