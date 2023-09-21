Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy agreed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Sergio Reguilon was Manchester United’s best player last night.

The pair of pundits were speaking on TalkSPORT after a dramatic 4-3 defeat for Erik ten Hag’s side last night.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign for Manchester United after some poor results and plenty of players unavailable for selection.

They faced a familiar face for Tottenham fans in the form of Harry Kane last night as Bayern Munich won a close contest at the Allianz Arena.

Spurs fans might have been keeping a close eye on the match in Germany last night for a few different reasons.

Not only to see how Kane’s Champions League debut for his new club went, but also to see how Sergio Reguilon got on.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The Spanish defender is on loan at Man United until January after being signed right at the end of the summer transfer window.

Originally signed by Spurs for £32m, he also spent last season away from the club after failing to convince Antonio Conte that he should be part of his plans.

Current Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou came to the same conclusion, but O’Hara was impressed with Reguilon last night.

He was one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing evening for Manchester United.

O’Hara praises Tottenham loanee Reguilon

Speaking to a rather aggrevated Manchester United fan last night, O’Hara said: “I mean [Sergio] Reguilon was your best player tonight and he’s on loan from Spurs.

Co-host Jason Cundy agreed and added: “He was excellent.”

Ange Postecoglou arrived this summer to discover a bloated Tottenham squad that needed thinning out.

Destiny Udogie arrived back from his loan spell at Udinese and Postecoglou immediately took a shine to the youngster.

Ben Davies is a very solid back-up, meaning Reguilon was once again out of the reckoning at Spurs.

Photo by Christina Pahnke – sampics/Getty Images

O’Hara was impressed with the Tottenham loanee last night and Reguilon will hope a successful loan spell at Man United helps him make the best next step in his career.

It’s very unlikely he’ll work his way back into Postecoglou’s thinking, but Spurs will hope they can make some decent cash by selling the Spaniard in the near future.