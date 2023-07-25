Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has said that Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie can start together next season.

Postecoglou was speaking to the press on Tottenham’s pre-season tour, via Football London.

The Australian coach has plenty of decisions to make regarding his squad in the next few weeks.

Not only has he got to work out his best starting line-up, but also which players to move on.

Tottenham’s squad is way too big right now, especially when they’ve got no European football for the upcoming campaign.

Ange Postecoglou is also trying to implement a completely new style of football and is having to make quick decisions on who fits into his system.

Postecoglou has admitted that he sees no reason why Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro can’t play together next season.

The pair are both very attacking full-backs, but that might be exactly what he’s looking for.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Postecoglou can see Udogie and Porro playing together

Asked about the defensive duo starting alongside each other, Postecoglou said: “I don’t see why not.

“I wouldn’t read too much into the current line-ups I’m putting out and where people are playing but if you’re asking will they be full-backs, I would love them to play full-back. That’s the profile we’re looking for.”

The £39m Spanish full-back only arrived in January after being heralded as Antonio Conte’s number-one target.

Disruption at Spurs in the second half of last season didn’t make his adaptation to the team easy.

However, towards the end of the campaign, he started to show glimpses of why Tottenham were so desperate to sign him.

Udogie may only be 20 but already has proved his capabilities in Serie A.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

He scored on his first appearance for Tottenham in pre-season and replaced Sergio Reguilon who struggled on his return to the Spurs line-up.

Porro will already be well aware of how good Udogie is after coming up against him in one of Postecoglou’s training sessions.

The pair are both very attacking and Spurs will be relying heavily on their centre-backs and holding midfielder if they continue to play that way next season.

Given Spurs are still searching for a new partner for Cristian Romero, they may need to be slightly more conservative on the wings to start with next season.