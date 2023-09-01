‘I have to say’: Gary Neville left shocked by transfer news involving Tottenham today

Tottenham Hotspur are having an incredibly busy end to the summer transfer window.

Spurs are seemingly on course to sign Brennan Johnson and are apparently also eyeing Conor Gallagher.

At the same time, Tottenham have had a number of outgoings, including on deadline day.

The likes of Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga have left Spurs on loan.

Reguilon has made quite a big move, linking up with Manchester United until at least January.

According to Sky Sports, the Tottenham player’s loan deal has a break clause at the start of next year.

Gary Neville has expressed his surprise with regards to Reguilon linking up with the Red Devils.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said: “I have to say that I was a little bit surprised why were going for Reguilon.

“Of course we have the issue with Luke Shaw which means it is a stop gap and a temporary measure, they have left themselves short.”

Reguilon has been surplus to requirements at Tottenham for a while now. He hasn’t played a competitive game for Spurs since April 2022.

The Tottenham full-back spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he made 11 La Liga appearances.

As for Man United, they had some issues at left-back that led to them moving for the Spurs fringe player.

Erik ten Hag is currently without both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for an extended period of time because of injury.

It’s interesting that Spurs have decided to strengthen a team that could end up being a direct rival for the top four.

Nonetheless, The Athletic has reported that Man United will cover all of Reguilon’s wages, so Spurs will save money there.