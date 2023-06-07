Pundit urges £35m PL star to join West Ham over Tottenham this summer











Shaka Hislop believes that Harry Maguire would be better off joining West Ham over Tottenham Hotspur this summer, insisting that the Hammers fans will be much more supportive of the centre-back.

Hislop was speaking on ESPN following reports that Manchester United and Harry Maguire have agreed that he can leave the club this summer.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Reports from Football Transfers have suggested that Tottenham want the 30-year-old, who is valued at around £35 million. Meanwhile, ESPN previously claimed that Manchester United anticipate interest from West Ham in the defender.

Hislop urges Maguire to join West Ham over Tottenham

Maguire has come in for a lot of criticism and ridicule during his time at Old Trafford. So there is likely to be a lot of attention on him wherever he goes next.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And Hislop believes that he would be much better off moving to the London Stadium over Spurs if he is given the choice over the coming months.

“I understand if Harry Maguire wants to go to Spurs, I do. I don’t think it’s the right move, I don’t think it’s the right fit. I think there’s certainly right now an unrealistic sense of expectation about who they are from Spurs fans,” he told ESPN.

“As a former West Ham player, I’d have him at West Ham. West Ham fans are more understanding of your ups and downs if you just keep showing up. And I think that’s what Harry Maguire needs right now – a good run in the team, a fanbase that will accept some of the dips as long as you continue to keep showing up and continue to get better. That’s who West Ham are. I’m not sure that Spurs fans are at all like that.”

You definitely get the feeling that Maguire’s next move is absolutely crucial for his career at the highest level. He is no longer a youngster with a lot of room for improvement.

If his next move works out well, this could be the final marquee contract of his career. So he will be desperate to ensure that he finds the right club for him.

Tottenham fans will take exception with Hislop’s claim. They have been incredibly patient down the years. And you would like to think that many of the supporters will be prepared to take a step backwards to take many forward in the future under Ange Postecoglou.

But when it comes to Maguire, even their supporters may be hoping that the Manchester United star views them the same way Hislop does.