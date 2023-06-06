Report: Emery now wants Aston Villa to sign 'fantastic' £35m PL defender on Spurs' radar; he's ready to move











Aston Villa are one of the teams interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United, with Unai Emery set to battle Tottenham Hotspur for the centre-back.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that Manchester United are ready to sell the 30-year-old – and he is also ready to move on from Old Trafford.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It has certainly been a difficult few years for Harry Maguire. Unfortunately, he has rarely got close to living up to the expectation of being the world’s most expensive defender.

Aston Villa keen as Harry Maguire nears Manchester United exit

And he has lost his place in the side under Erik ten Hag. With that, Manchester United are ready to let him leave. They had previously wanted £35 million for the defender having been open to a sale in January.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

The good news for Maguire is that there is interest from Premier League rivals. Football Transfers reports that Aston Villa, Tottenham and Everton are all admirers of the England international.

It is something of a surprise to hear that Aston Villa and Spurs want Maguire. Unai Emery has worked wonders during his time at Villa Park. And the Villans will be playing in Europe next year.

Everton could certainly do with further quality at centre-back having lost Yerry Mina and Conor Coady.

Maguire has previously been an outstanding performer in the Premier League. Kieran Trippier meanwhile, has claimed that he is a ‘fantastic‘ leader.

If another manager can get the best out of him, he could potentially be a brilliant signing for the likes of Villa or Tottenham ahead of the coming season.

The problem is that that feels like a big if right now.