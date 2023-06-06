Pundit thinks 'unbelievable' 21-year-old would be good value at £100m for Arsenal











Kevin Campbell believes that paying £100 million for Moises Caicedo could prove to be good value for money for Arsenal as he could be someone who is around for the next decade.

Campbell was speaking to Egal Talks Football as Arsenal continue to be linked with a potential move for Moises Caicedo ahead of the summer transfer window.

Of course, the midfield looks to be the priority for Mikel Arteta’s side in this window. And Caicedo is one of those who is clearly on the radar.

Campbell thinks Caicedo could be good value for Arsenal

In fact, reports from Football Transfers have claimed that Caicedo has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. Brighton meanwhile, believe that he is heading to the Emirates.

The Seagulls have previously wanted £100 million for the Ecuadorian, according to The Times. So it would certainly be a huge deal for the Gunners to secure his signature.

But Campbell believes that the deal becomes much better value when you consider how long the 21-year-old could be playing for Arsenal for.

“Brighton are going to push the boat and see where they can get to. They know that he’s going to go, but they want as much as they can. £100 million might come down to 80, 70. These young players are so good,” he told Egal Talks Football.

“But again, you get a young player like that and you have him for 10 years, it’s £8-£10 million a year. When you think about it like that, it’s not a lot of money to have that quality.”

Certainly, if Caicedo realises his potential, he could prove to be a bargain. He has been ‘unbelievable‘ since the start of this past season. And it is frightening to think that he is only 21.

He has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League already.

The one major concern is that he is still so young and has still not made 100 appearances in his club career. There is always a chance that he may not reach the levels many expect for him.

But Brighton have shown that they get very little wrong in the transfer market. And if he moves to Arsenal, he will be working with more of the best talents in Europe.

So it would be absolutely no surprise if he did reach the very top of the game within the next decade.