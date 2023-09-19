Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been told that he left two of his best players out of the starting line-up against Wolves when Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez didn’t start.

Pundit John Giles was speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy Podcast about Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at the weekend.

It was very much a game of two halves on Saturday with Liverpool well below par in the opening 45 minutes.

Joe Gomez struggled to cope with Pedro Neto at right-back, while Alexis Mac Allister was run ragged in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp had to change the side after the break and his substitutes made all the difference.

Luis Diaz came on for Mac Allister at half-time with Darwin Nunez introduced moments after Liverpool’s equaliser.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Their added energy made all the difference as Andy Robertson scored a rare goal to put the Reds ahead before Harvey Elliott’s deflected strike made sure of all three points.

Giles has suggested that two South Americans are fantastic players and understands why they didn’t start.

Now that they’re back from international duty and fully fit, it would be a surprise to not see them involved on Thursday against LASK Linz.

Nunez and Diaz two ‘top players’ for Liverpool – Giles

Speaking after their 3-1 victory, Giles said: “I think the players that he bought are very, very good.

“They brought [Luis] Diaz and [Darwin] Nunez on, two top players alongside some of the other players.

“[Mohamed] Salah and one or two of the other players that he’s got in attack.

“He might have to do a bit in midfield but they’ve got top players.

“If you have Diaz and Nunez on the bench and you explained the reason why they were there because they’d been away to South America and back.

“But, it’s very hard to replace them in any team and when they did get on they did their stuff.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Second half they outplayed Wolves and Wolves had been very good in the first half, the second team was a different team altogether when you get those top players on.”

Diaz and Nunez are arguably fighting for the same role in the Liverpool side right now, but also face competition from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

They both impressed against Newcastle and will hope to return to that same level of form now that they’ve had time to recover from their international excursions.