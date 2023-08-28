‘Unbelievable’: BBC pundit blown away by what 24-year-old Liverpool player did against Newcastle

Alan Shearer has suggested that the two goals from Darwin Nunez to win Liverpool the game against Newcastle United on Sunday were just unbelievable finishes.

Shearer was speaking on Match of the Day 2 after the Reds produced an incredible comeback to take the three points back with them from Tyneside.

Liverpool fans will certainly hope that the game proves to be a turning point for Darwin Nunez. Of course, the Uruguayan’s record is actually not that bad. But obviously, the Reds would have probably hoped for more.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

And it is displays like Sunday which showcase exactly what Nunez is capable of. Liverpool deserve enormous credit for keeping themselves in the game against Newcastle for as long as they did.

Shearer amazed by Nunez brace in Liverpool win

But when the moment came to leave St James’ Park stunned, Nunez was there to take full advantage. And remarkably, he would do it again moments later.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There was something inevitable about when he ran through for a second time, easily leaving Dan Burn behind as if he knew what the script simply had to be.

But the way Nunez finished off the first chance really impressed Alan Shearer. The angle was tight and Nunez faced trying to beat one of the best shot-stoppers in the entire Premier League. The ball simply had to be put onto the inside of the post to stand any chance of going in.

But like Tiger Woods off the back of the 16th green at The Masters 18 years ago, Nunez made the shot with scarcely-believable accuracy. And that gave Liverpool fans a glimmer of hope.

Certainly, Shearer believes that it could prove to be a really big moment in the striker’s career at Anfield.

“I wouldn’t even call that half a chance. That is an unbelievable finish,” he told Match of the Day 2. “The pace and power to find the bottom corner. The goalkeeper’s got no chance. Their tails are up. They believe that they can actually go and win the game now. So from 10 men really struggling, they’re back in the driving seat.”

“Another mistake from Bruno, they lose it in midfield, Newcastle. What a ball this is from Salah. The run in behind again. Dan Burn’s really slow on the turn. And that’s an unbelievable finish again. No wonder he gets a hug off his manager, rightly so, because he himself has gone and won that game for Liverpool.”

Nunez certainly sent a message to Jurgen Klopp with his cameo. The 24-year-old is yet to start any of their first three Premier League games. So he undoubtedly needed to make something happen for himself.

He managed to do it on Sunday in incredible fashion. And if he now goes on to enjoy the stunning Liverpool career the club would have hoped for, that performance at Newcastle on Sunday will be looked back upon as the defining moment.