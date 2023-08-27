‘A joy to watch’: Premier League pundit blown away by £37m Liverpool player v Newcastle

Liverpool and Newcastle played out an entertaining affair at St James’ Park this afternoon as they flexed their top four muscles.

Both teams looked like they had enough to mount a serious challenge for the top four places, with moments of quality on show from both sides.

For Liverpool, it was a frustrating day in many ways. Virgil van Dijk was sent off, which meant a change in shape and an immediate sub from Jurgen Klopp to accommodate players.

The player to make way today was Luis Diaz. The Colombian has started the season in fine form but he was made to pay for Van Dijk’s red today.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

However, Diaz had already left an impression on the onlooking pundits it seems, with Michael Bridges commenting for Premier League productions on how the winger is a ‘joy to watch’.

“Luis Diaz is a joy to watch when he gets the ball at his feet. He’s one-on-one with Kieran Trippier and he just thinks, ‘I’m going to take you on, full pelt’. The quick feet, the awareness, the shot with the outside of his boot, and fair play to Nick Pope for covering his near post,” Bridges said.

Diaz. who signed for around £37m, will be hoping to show Klopp he was wrong to take him off in the coming fixtures. Given his good start to the season, you’d back the Colombian to do just that.

Luis Diaz unlucky as Liverpool have to make changes

Any player will be annoyed when this happens. But for Diaz, who was playing so well in the build up to this game and had started ok as well, it will be doubly frustrating.

Diaz is a player who looks like he’s going to score whenever he goes forward. When he went off, Kieran Trippier must have been delighted.

The Liverpool forward was the fall guy today but he’ll no doubt have his moments in the coming months.