Liverpool have been told they could make another Mohamed Salah-type signing if they bring in defensive target Levi Colwill.

That’s according to pundit Tony Cascarino, who was speaking on TalkSPORT (9/7 6:23am) this morning.

He was reflecting on England’s Under-21 European Championships win last night.

The Young Lions secured a magnificent 1-0 win over Spain thanks to a fortunate Curtis Jones goal.

The big talking point was James Trafford’s heroic double save in the final seconds, denying Abel Ruiz from the penalty spot.

Levi Colwill was the man adjudged to have fouled Ruiz and it was arguably the only mistake he made throughout the tournament.

The £30m-rated defender had a fantastic campaign on loan at Brighton last season.

Colwill is now a target for Liverpool as Chelsea fight to keep hold of one of their most talented young players.

Cascarino has warned that they would be making a mistake if they let him go.

Liverpool target Colwill impresses for England

Speaking about the England under-21 squad, TalkSPORT presented Natalie Sawyer said: “Levi Colwill has really emerged as an incredible player after his loan spell at Brighton for example.

Tony Cascarino added: “Well they’re prepared to pay a record fee for him. Actually, Liverpool are interested as well.

“So, it could even be another one of those [Kevin] De Bruyne or [Mohamed] Salah transfers that goes badly wrong for Chelsea.”

Liverpool were the beneficiaries of Chelsea not giving Mohamed Salah a real chance at Stamford Bridge.

He’s gone on to be one of the best players to play for the club in recent memory.

Kevin de Bruyne has been equally important to Manchester City in that time and shows that Chelsea don’t always make the best choices when it comes to their young players.

If Liverpool target Colwill could make a contribution similar to that of Salah, it would be a huge achievement.

He looked calm and composed throughout this summer’s tournament and proved at Brighton he’s Premier League-ready.

Liverpool want a new centre-back to partner Virgil van Dijk and Colwill could be the perfect man for the job.