Tottenham manager target Arne Slot 'achieves a lot with little money'











Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as a possible option to become Tottenham Hotspur’s next manager, and he would be the perfect fit for Daniel Levy.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday, eight days after his explosive press conference at Southampton. It really did seem like the Italian did not want to be there, and he’s now gone.

Cristian Stellini will now be at the helm until the end of the season, but Tottenham will go after a new manager in the summer. Slot could be the one.

Arne Slot could become an option for Tottenham

Slot has been in charge of Feyenoord since the summer of 2021, and he has done a decent job there.

The 44-year-old, branded as an ‘incredible‘ manager, was heavily linked with the Leeds United job after Jesse Marsch was sacked earlier this year. The Whites appointed Javi Gracia in the end.

Now, Slot has emerged as an option for Spurs, and if journalist Pieter Zwart’s comments are anything to go by, he would be the perfect man for Daniel Levy at Tottenham because he’s someone who achieves great things without spending a lot of money.

He said, as quoted by Voetbal Primeur: “Daniel Levy has the image of a miser. He wants to achieve a lot with little money. That is, of course, what Arne Slot has done.

“First at AZ, where he competed for the title, and now he is doing the same at Feyenoord with a low budget.

“I can imagine that he would come into the picture.”

TBR View:

Levy has a lot to think about ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have made a couple of big appointments over the last few years – namely Jose Mourinho and Conte – but neither have really worked out.

Levy has to accept criticism for that, and the Spurs chairman simply has to get his next appointment right.

Slot is an interesting option, but if you ask most Tottenham fans, we’re sure they’ll want the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the 44-year-old Dutch manager.

