Tottenham Hotspur have already tested the waters to see if Arne Slot would be interested in becoming the club’s new manager.

That is according to The Independent, who provide an update on Spurs’ pursuit of their next boss after parting company with Antonio Conte during the international break.

The Tottenham hierarchy were seemingly hoping that Cristian Stellini would buy them time. However, the 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday suggested that very little has changed after Conte’s departure.

Tottenham have explored Arne Slot interest

It is hard to know what direction Tottenham will go in. They have already been linked with a host of names. And one of those in contention is Arne Slot, who continues to win admirers for his work with Feyenoord.

They sit eight points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

Slot has been compared with Pep Guardiola for the attacking brand of football his side plays. So it is little surprise to see him linked with a Premier League move.

And it seems that Tottenham are looking into Slot’s availability. The Independent reports that they have explored interest in the 44-year-old behind the scenes.

Slot has no reason to leave Feyenoord before the summer. Tottenham are not moving in the right direction right now. And he is on the cusp of becoming a title-winner.

Obviously, Spurs would represent a step forward for the Dutchman. They have so much potential in North London. But he will also be wary of what Conte said on his way out of the club.

It is a gamble to move from the Eredivisie. Some will downplay his work because he is plying his trade in the Netherlands right now. So he needs to get the move right if he is going to leave Feyenoord.

If he is given time, he could be a really good choice for Tottenham. It certainly seems Spurs are keeping him in mind.