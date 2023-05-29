Pundit suggests Leeds should take inspiration from Celtic and hire 49-year-old manager now











Leeds United have been urged to consider hiring Kevin Muscat as their next permanent manager.

Speaking on The Gegenpod Podcast, Mark Schwarzer was discussing Leeds after their relegation from the Premier League.

A 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur confirmed their three-year spell in the top flight was coming to an end.

Sam Allardyce was put in charge for the final few matches to try and inspire an unlikely comeback.

However, he picked up just one point from four matches and seems unlikely to remain at the club next season.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It means whoever owns Leeds going into next season has a big decision to make.

Bouncing back immediately from relegation is a seriously difficult task.

However, Schwarzer has suggested that Leeds consider Kevin Muscat as their next manager.

The Australian has followed in the footsteps of Ange Postecoglou and is currently in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos.

After spells with Crystal Palace, Wolves, Rangers and Millwall, he’s certainly no stranger to British football.

Leeds urged to consider Muscat as next manager

Asked about who could potentially take over at Elland Road, Schwarzer said: “I’m going to throw you a curve ball, what about someone like Kevin Muscat?

“If you think about the impact Ange Postecoglou had at Celtic, playing the style of football he’s played, Kevin Muscat’s gone into Yokohama and done the same if not elevated them a little bit more.

“Do you think he would be someone that could potentially go to Leeds and bring in the style of football that Leeds fans would really like? Do you think that’s even possible?”

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Michael Bridges added: “If I could get anybody it would be Ange Postecoglou. I’ve wanted to see him in the Premier League.

“What I like about what you’ve suggested there, it’s a really interesting managerial appointment.

“He’s followed in Ange’s footsteps for Melbourne Victory and Yokohama Marinos.

“If there’s anything that the fans of Leeds United love, they love somebody who’s a hard man.

“I’m sure with Muscat with his past history in the English game and around the world with his tackles that would spread. I’m sure he’d get the players kicking a few on the field as well.”

Muscat could be the boss Whites need – TBR View

Unfortunately, Schwarzer confirmed he didn’t have any inside information that a move was likely to happen.

However, it’s a big claim to say that Muscat has outperformed Postecoglou in his current role given his success at Celtic.

The Australian was previously linked with a move to Elland Road when Jesse Marsch was sacked.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Leeds need to choose the right manager to lead them back to the Premier League and Muscat might be a good call.

Having little managerial experience within British football isn’t always a negative as Vincent Kompany proved with Burnley.

Leeds should have the resources to put together a strong campaign next season.

However, bouncing back to the Premier League is easier said than done as all three relegated teams last year discovered.

