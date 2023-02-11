Leeds 'not oblivious' to Ange Postecoglou at Celtic as search for Marsch replacement continues











Leeds United are continuing to search for a new manager and according to The Athletic, are keeping tabs on Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou was initially mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Jesse Marsch. However, since those initial mentions, the Celtic man appears to have gone down the pecking order. The 57-year-old is believed to be happy in Scotland and Celtic themselves don’t want to lose him.

However, The Athletic reports that Postecoglou is someone Leeds are considering. Phil Hay writes how the Whites are ‘not oblivious’ to the achievements of the Celtic manager.

Postecoglou has impressed massively since taking over the Bhoys. He’s won the SPFL title, meaning he’s won six league titles in his career, with four coming in Australia and another in Japan.

Dubbed an ‘outstanding‘ coach for his achievements in the game, Postecoglou would certainly be a surprise appointment by Leeds at this stage.

Victor Orta is still hoping to land Andoni Iraola, while the likes of Marcelo Gallardo and Arne Slot remain of interest.

TBR’s View: Celtic will fight tooth and nail for Postecoglou

It doesn’t really seem like this one could really happen. But Leeds are clearly wanting to get the right manager in and are impressed with Postecoglou’s efforts with Celtic.

Of course, the man himself doesn’t seem to be the sort pushing to leave the club. He seems happy with Celtic and there’d be no immediate reason for him to leave right now.

Naturally, the PL is a big lure. It’s where all the money is and the chance to manage in the English top flight is one many won’t turn down.

However, this is Celtic. And they are a huge club. With that in mind, it would be a huge surprise to see Ange leave for Leeds.