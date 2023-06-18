Pundit slams ‘terrible’ Arsenal player linked with move away from the club this summer

Pundit Craig Burley has slammed Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe with his future at the club in doubt this summer.

Burley was speaking on ESPN FC and discussing a potential incoming at The Emirates.

Arsenal have been linked with Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

The German international hasn’t enjoyed the best spell of his career since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Havertz has chosen Arsenal over Bayern Munich this summer and negotiations are advancing.

He’s likely to be a very expensive signing though with no guarantees that he’ll start for Mikel Arteta.

Burley has warned Arsenal about a move for Havertz this summer, comparing him to Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian international has been on loan away from the club this season at French side Nice.

However, he’s not set the world alight in Ligue 1 after failing to make the grade at The Emirates.

In fact, there have even been suggestions that Arsenal might terminate his contract before the start of next season.

Burley slams Arsenal forward Pepe ahead of potential summer exit

Speaking about Arsenal’s recent transfer policy, Burley said: “The problem for Arsenal is that it’s a big risk for that money as they have been bumped badly in the last five to 10 years with heavy prices for players who have basically failed.

“Kieran [Gibbs] mentioned [Dennis] Bergkamp there, I was thinking of [Nicolas] Pepe.

“In from France, £60m or whatever it was, fancy Dan, all the skill, all the flair. Terrible.

“Can Arsenal afford to spend this kind of money on someone who potentially who’s not a starter and blow a big part of that budget just to beef the squad up?”

Nicolas Pepe could also leave Arsenal for Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Gulf country are hoovering up talent from around Europe and Pepe certainly fits the bill for the sort of player they’re looking at.

It’s a shame that it never worked out for Pepe at Arsenal given his form for Lille before signing.

Unfortunately, he never adapted to life at The Emirates and by the time Mikel Arteta was appointed he already had plans to use other players in his position.

Now, it makes sense for all parties if Pepe leaves Arsenal this summer.