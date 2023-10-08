Pundit simply couldn’t believe what £8m Liverpool player did vs Brighton today

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson won’t want to look back at his role in Brighton & Hove Albion’s late equaliser today.

Covering the match for Premier League Productions, Don Hutchison couldn’t believe what he saw from the Scottish international in the late stages of the match at the Amex.

It was a pulsating game on the south coast between two teams looking up the table rather than over their shoulders.

However, the goals all came from unforced errors that neither team will want to reflect on for too long.

Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister weren’t on the same wavelength in the first half, with Simon Adingra pouncing on a loose pass and expertly finishing past Alisson Becker.

A disastrous five minutes before half-time gave Liverpool a way back into the game as Mohamed Salah scored a rapid brace.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Substitute Ryan Gravenberch should have put the game to bed after coming on after the break but hit the woodwork when the goal was gaping.

Lewis Dunk made Liverpool pay, equalising for Brighton after a poor piece of defending from Andy Robertson.

The £8m full-back won’t be happy with how he dealt with a Solly March free-kick.

Robertson makes vital error as Liverpool draw with Brighton

As the ball hit the back of the net following Dunk’s finish, Hutchison said: “It’s awful defending from Andy Robertson, he’s the player who’s the front screen.

“You can’t pull out of that, you’ve got to put something on it.

“Great ball in from Solly March and as soon as Robertson lets it go, from that range Lewis Dunk has just got to make contact.”

Liverpool didn’t have many standout performers today, although Alisson still made some fantastic saves despite conceding twice.

Mohamed Salah once again delivered in front of goal but it wasn’t enough to earn a valuable three points.

Andy Robertson may not have been at his very best this season, with a slight tweak in tactics this season making his role slightly less prominent.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Even with Trent Alexander-Arnold drifting into midfield, there’s still more focus on attacks down the right wing rather than the left.

Brighton managed to capitalise on a momentary lapse of concentration from Liverpool star Robertson today.

He’ll be hoping to be back at his best when he returns from international duty in a couple of weeks.