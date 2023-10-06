‘Don’t think he’s been at his best’: Pundit says £8m Liverpool player has been well off form this season

Liverpool have started this season very well, but it still feels as though a few players are yet to truly click into gear.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez haven’t been at their very best this season, and, speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol has stated that Andy Robertson may fit into that same category.

The pundit did actually name Robertson as one of his favourite players in world football at the moment, but he claimed that he’s actually not been at his best recently.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Robertson not at his best

Nicol spoke about the £8m Liverpool ace.

‘Who is your favourite player in the world right now playing in the position that you did?” Nicol was asked.

“You need to get back to me. I am struggling, a left-back who can go forward and can defend, Andy Robertson, yeah. I don’t think he’s been at his best recently, and after Andy I couldn’t think of anybody,” Nicol said.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Still been great

Robertson hasn’t hit the heights he hit a few years ago when he was a key player in a Premier League and Champions League triumph, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been utterly fantastic.

The Scot has put in some utterly brilliant performances for Liverpool this season. Namely against Wolves last month, and, as ever, he’s been consistent at the back.

Of course, he could be slightly better considering how good he was a few years ago, but it’s hard to name Robertson as one of the players who has been underperforming for the Reds this term.

The left-back always gives 100 per cent and we can absolutely see why Nicol has stated that he’s one of his favourite players.