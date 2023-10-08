Jamie Carragher amazed by one Liverpool player during Brighton clash

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Alisson after the Liverpool goalkeeper made a massive save to deny Simon Adingra scoring an equaliser for Brighton on Sunday.

Carragher was speaking on Super Sunday (broadcast on Sky Sports; 8/10; 15:08) after the Brazilian did brilliantly to keep the Reds 2-1 up during the early stages of the second-half at the Amex Stadium.

Alisson has been in sensational form for some time for Jurgen Klopp’s side. He could have perhaps done better for the opening goal, with Simon Adingra’s long-range effort ending up in the centre of the goal.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

But he more than made up for that shortly after the break. A stunning pass from Evan Ferguson set Adingra away from Andy Robertson. And the 21-year-old was through on goal after a nice turn took him away from the Scotland captain again.

Jamie Carragher lauds Alisson after second-half save

Many would have been expecting the ball to hit the back of the net. But Alisson did superbly from close range to get his hand to the ball to paw it away from danger.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

And Jamie Carragher suggested that there are few on the planet who would have been able to do what Alisson did to deny the Seagulls on that occasion.

“Brilliant goalkeeping, brilliant from Adingra, and again on that far side, Andy Robertson just switched off,” he told Sky Sports.

“His goalkeeper comes to his rescue. Brilliant from Adingra, he’s been fantastic when he’s played at times this season. And Alisson is as good as anyone in world football in those situations.”

Liverpool goalkeeper atoned for previous mistake

Alisson was definitely not the biggest culprit for the opening goal. Virgil van Dijk put Alexis Mac Allister in big trouble with a pass while the Argentinian was surrounded. And Mac Allister showed no awareness for the pressure that he was under.

But the goalkeeper will be disappointed when he watches the goal back. His positioning was questionable. And that left Adingra with a lot of the goal to aim at.

That is however, the risk that Liverpool take. Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers around with the ball at his feet. And he was pushing forward into something of a centre-back role when he gave the ball to van Dijk.

It was poor all-round from Liverpool on that occasion. But there is no question that the save in the second-half was simply world-class.