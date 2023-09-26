Pundit Adrian Clarke has shared what Jeremie Aliadiere has told him about exciting Arsenal youngster Max Dowman.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Clarke talked about the conversation he had with the forward who now has one eye on the Arsenal academy.

There are plenty of young players who have huge futures ahead of them at Hale End right now.

Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player ever to feature in the Premier League after his appearance against Brentford last season.

There are high hopes for Myles Lewis-Skelly while Charlie Patino is starring on loan at Swansea City right now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, 13-year-old Max Dowman caught plenty of fans’ attention this week when he featured for Arsenal’s Under-18s.

He’s the youngest player to feature for Jack Wilshere’s side when he came on for the final 23 minutes against Southampton last week.

Adrian Clarke has now shared what he’s heard about Dowman as he rapidly progresses through the Arsenal academy.

Playing five years above his age group is a remarkable feat and Jack Wilshere admitted he ‘deserved this chance’ to feature in the game.

Clarke shares what Aliadiere has said about Arsenal wonderkid Dowman

Speaking about the teenager’s Under-18 debut, Clarke said: “I was speaking to Jeremie Aliadiere at the game yesterday and his boy is in the Arsenal academy so he’s always there.

“I had to take the opportunity to say, ‘This Max Dowman, what’s he like?’

“And he said, ‘Yeah, he is some player, absolute standout’.

“He’s been playing regularly two years above for a while now and looks one of the best players two years above.

“Jeremie said he’s played quite a bit one year above and every single time they go to a tournament he’s player of the tournament in the year above.

“You’ve got to be absolutely superb to be doing that because Arsenal and all these other clubs have got the cream of the crop.

“He’s a very good all-round midfielder I’m told, very composed, technically on the money, great mature decision making. Just a real smooth central midfield operator who sounds very Arsenal.

“The fact that he’s in the Under-18s has got to be a little bit of a [Ethan] Nwaneri situation from the club behind the scenes just to make him feel that he’s a little bit special and they’re going to look after him.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal will be very pleased that Dowman has impressed with the likes of Clarke and Aliadiere already but will want him to keep his feet on the ground.

He’s got a long way to go before he can even consider stepping up to the next level at Arsenal now.

However, if he can establish himself in the Arsenal squad that would be an exceptional feat.