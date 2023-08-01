Arsenal youngster says there’s two teenagers at the club who are very special

Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has said that teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are special talents.

Butler-Oyedeji was speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast about his time at Arsenal so far.

He spoke about how Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have already been helping him in training.

That connection between the first team and the academy has only been strengthened during Mikel Arteta’s time in charge.

He’s given prominent academy graduates such as Bukayo Saka key roles in the first team.

Having players like Saka, Nelson and Nketiah to look up to will only inspire Arsenal’s young players further.

Not only that, Arteta has regularly involved them in training and even took some youngsters on tour this summer.

Two special talents who travelled to Germany were Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Butler-Oyedeji has been raving about the pair and talked about their futures at the club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are special talents – Butler-Oyedeji

Asked about the young pair, Butler-Oyedeji said: “They’re really like top, top players. They’re like 15, 16 or 17 I think. They came on the Dubai trip with the first team and I was talking to them and they’re top quality for their age.

“They’re not even punching, they’re swimming with the big sharks, they’re very good.

“Obviously, they still have things to learn but Ethan [Nwaneri] and Myles [Lewis-Skelly], they’re top players.”

Ethan Nwaneri is already written into the Arsenal history books after becoming the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League.

He turned down a move to Chelsea in the summer to sign a scholarship deal at the Emirates.

Another player who committed his future to Arsenal was Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 16-year-old has played in friendlies for the first team but is yet to make his professional debut.

Both players have so much time ahead of them that it would be a surprise to see them involved with the first team soon.

However, Arsenal have two special talents in Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly that they’ll need to nurture carefully.

The fact that they’ve been identified by their peers as players to watch is a huge compliment.