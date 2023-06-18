Pundit seriously impressed by 29-year-old Liverpool player’s performance yesterday

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson put in a fantastic performance for Scotland yesterday.

While being interviewed on Viaplay Sports, pundit Michael Stewart had to mention his work against Norway.

Scotland went into yesterday’s match against Norway with a 100% winning record.

They travelled to face the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard knowing the hosts were already in trouble when it came to qualifying for the European Championships.

A Haaland penalty in the second half gave the hosts the advantage.

However, Steve Clarke’s Scotland side rallied in the final minutes to produce an incredible comeback.

Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean’s late goals earned the Scots a third victory on the bounce.

Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

It puts them in a fantastic position to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Germany, potentially ahead of the likes of Spain.

Stewart was quick to praise Liverpool defender Andy Robertson for his latest performance for Scotland after the match.

Wearing the captain’s armband and playing in a more advanced wing-back role, the 29-year-old thrived in the Norwegian sun.

Liverpool star Robertson praised for Scotland performance

Before asking him a question, Stewart said: “Andy [Robertson], I just want to ask. Compare and contrast with this time last year.

“How did you actually feel? Because I thought you were unbelievable there today.

“Last year with the disappointment of Ukraine and the Republic [of Ireland]. What did you do differently? What was the difference?”

Pundits were lining up to praise Robertson yesterday, with one saying he was their best player on the day.

There has been talk that he may potentially leave Liverpool this summer.

It would be a surprise considering his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Kostas Tsimikas has deputised well for Robertson, but it would be a downgrade for the team if he were to take over from the left-back next season.

Robertson has shown Liverpool and Scotland how important he is as both a footballer and a leader.

It would be an incredibly proud moment for the 29-year-old if he could lead them to a major tournament next summer.

A win against Georgia on Tuesday wouldn’t guarantee anything, but would certainly improve their chances.