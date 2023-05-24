Report: After Milner, another member of Liverpool’s leadership group could now leave Anfield this summer











Liverpool are set for a huge overhaul this summer, and while all eyes may be on new arrivals at Anfield, the departures on Merseyside could be equally as interesting.

We already know that the likes of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be leaving the club this summer, but they could be joined by another influential player through the exit door.

Indeed, according to The Mail, Real Madrid are now plotting a move for Andrew Robertson.

Robertson has been an incredible servant for Liverpool for a number of years, and he’s a noted member of the Reds’ leadership group.

Liverpool’s leadership group is currently thought to be comprised of Milner, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but now, the Reds may be set to lose two of those players.

Milner is going to Brighton, and now, Robertson could be headed to Real Madrid, and that would leave something of a power vacuum at Anfield.

To be fair, it probably wouldn’t be too difficult for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Fabinho to step up into the leadership group if both Milner and Robertson leave, but, at the same time, these two do have personalities that are impossible to replace.

Liverpool have to make sure to strike the right balance this summer. On one hand, they want to make sure they refresh their squad adequately, but they also need to make sure the same mentality and characteristics that made them so successful under Jurgen Klopp in recent years carries through.

The sad reality is that when Real Madrid come calling it is hard to turn them down, and while Robertson seems incredibly happy at Liverpool, it’s hard to not have your head turned by Los Blancos and the history attached to the idea of playing for the greatest club side of all-time.

