Andy Robertson has been labelled Scotland’s best player in their amazing win over Norway on Saturday, with the Liverpool star praised for the intent he showed driving the side forward.

That is the view of Steven Thompson, who was speaking to BBC Sport during the Euro 2024 qualifier in Oslo. Steve Clarke’s men scored two late goals to earn a massive three points that extends their perfect start to the campaign.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

For much of the afternoon, it looked set to be a frustrating evening for the Scots. Erling Haaland scored a second-half penalty to put the home side in front. And Scotland were offering little going forward.

Robertson praised during Scotland win

However, everything changed in the final three minutes. Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean scored the goals which completely turned the game around.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was a gritty performance from the visitors, with Scotland struggling to lay much of a glove on Norway before the goals. But one player who did impress was Andy Robertson.

The captain always steps up for his country. And Thompson suggested that the left-back did more than anyone to drive Scotland back into the game.

“Scotland have struggled all evening to look a force creatively, particularly in the final third,” he told BBC Sport.

“Andy Robertson’s been our best player in terms of getting us up the park and having that intent.”

It is probably fair to say Robertson does not get anything like the credit he deserves. He has been one of the world’s best left-backs since his £10 million move to Anfield.

He has set the bar so high that many are no longer surprised when he produces a big performance. And he is doing all he can to get Scotland to Euro 2024.

Remarkably, they are on pole position. They have nine points from a possible nine and find themselves six points clear of Spain at the top of the game.