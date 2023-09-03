Pundit says Tottenham have made the best signing of any PL team this summer

Pundit Alan Stubbs has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have made the best signing of the summer by bringing in James Maddison.

Stubbs was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast with Tim Sherwood.

The pair were raving about James Maddison ahead of Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Burnley yesterday.

Very few would have expected new manager Ange Postecoglou to have revolutionised Tottenham as quickly as he had.

There was an expectation that it might take some time for the Australian’s methods to take effect at Spurs.

However, they’re playing some of the best football in the league right now and putting teams to the sword with ease.

One player who has been essential to that improvement is James Maddison.

Stubbs has already said that Tottenham signing Maddison is an inspired decision.

He’s received praise from Jamie O’Hara and Gary Lineker for his performance yesterday.

Maddison is beginning to do the impossible and helping Spurs fans forget about Harry Kane’s summer exit.

Stubbs raves about Tottenham star Maddison

Asked if Maddison could already be the signing of the summer, Stubbs said: “I think he is. I think he’s a really good player.

“I think if you look at certain players where they are with certain clubs, for me he’s a perfect match for Tottenham.

“With the style of play they play, what they’ve been missing. They’ve been missing that link.

“Son [Heung-min] has dropped into there, now he’s playing out wide. He’s so intelligent, it would have been interesting to see him with Harry Kane if Harry Kane was still there in terms of his assists.

“But you look at Harry Kane, he liked to drop deep a lot of time, he had a bit of a free role to go and play wherever he wanted because he was that good.

“I think James Maddison is a top, top player. For me, he’s the one that’s caught my attention in terms of, he’s the best signing that I think there’s been this summer.”

Stubbs’s evaluation of Maddison’s move to Tottenham will be shared by many Spurs fans.

Tottenham have lacked creativity in the midfield for years and the 26-year-old has immediately delivered that.

He’s also getting the most out of Son Heung-min after his struggles last year.

Things are only looking up in North London heading into the first international break of the campaign.