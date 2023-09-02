Gary Lineker hails ‘sensational’ Tottenham star’s display against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur climbed up to second in the Premier League thanks to a third consecutive win in the competition.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs ran out 5-2 winners at Burnley, with Son Heung-min bagging his fourth Premier League hat-trick.

James Maddison and Cristian Romero also got on the scoresheet for Tottenham, who have really settled into Angeball.

Once again, Maddison delivered a standout performance, providing so much creativity for Spurs and tormenting the opposition.

He assisted Romero for his goal, then got himself on the scoresheet with a sensational curling finish from range inside the right-hand post.

BBC Match of the Day pundit and former Spurs star Gary Lineker loved what he saw from Maddison.

He took to X to hail the playmaker, describing his goal as “sensational” then exclaiming “what a player”.

Our view

Maddison reportedly cost Tottenham £40million from Leicester City and is said to have penned a £170,000-a-week contract at Spurs.

Based on what we’ve seen from the 26-year-old so far in a Tottenham shirt, Spurs may have got themselves a bargain.

At Leicester, Maddison made a name for himself as one of the best midfielders playing outside one of the conventional big clubs.

Even last season, when the Foxes were struggling, he still emerged from their relegation-doomed campaign with significant credit.

Now, Maddison is at a club surrounded by world-class talent and managed by a coach who is also making waves at N17.

He’s a joy to watch and hopefully he can keep up the good work, along with his colleagues. If that happens, Tottenham could be in line for a glorious season.