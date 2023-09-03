‘What a player he is turning out to be’: O’Hara amazed by Tottenham man after ‘unbelievable’ display yesterday

Jamie O’Hara has labelled James Maddison unbelievable and claimed that he is a magician after his performance for Tottenham Hotspur in their win over Burnley on Saturday.

O’Hara was speaking on talkSPORT after Spurs left Turf Moor with the three points, beating Vincent Kompany’s side 5-2 in some style.

And once again, James Maddison was at the heart of a lot of what Tottenham were doing so well. The 26-year-old scored Spurs’ third goal of the afternoon with a stunning finish from outside the box.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

And he was pulling the strings for so much of the contest. Any concerns that Tottenham have somehow overspent on the England international have surely now been put to bed.

O’Hara amazed by Maddison after Tottenham win

Certainly, O’Hara could not be happier that Maddison ended up joining Spurs when he decided to leave Leicester City in the summer.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“Maddison is unbelievable,” he told talkSPORT. “What a player he is turning out to be. You put him in a top side in Tottenham, give him the free reins to do what he wants. He is a magician, he’s completely changed the way we play. Big Ange as well. Plaudits go to him for the football that we’re playing.”

What is frightening is that Tottenham are not flowing through one player. Much has been said about how important Harry Kane’s goals were last season, and where the club would have possibly finished without him.

But this Spurs side are a completely different animal. If you manage to keep James Maddison quiet, Son Heung-min comes up with a hat-trick, or Manor Solomon marks his full league debut with an outstanding display, or Pedro Porro produces a filthy through ball that Burnley cannot defend.

And of course, Cristian Romero now has the ability to find the top corner with a thunderous strike, it seems.

Tottenham are going to concede goals. And there are going to be times when they are punished for their brand of football.

But the fans are being treated to something very special under Ange Postecoglou. It certainly seems to be getting the very best out of Maddison since his summer move to the club.