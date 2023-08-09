Pundit says he simply can’t believe ‘world-class’ player wants to sign for Arsenal

Pundit Frank Leboeuf says he simply cannot understand why Brentford goalkeeper David Raya wants to join Arsenal this summer.

Leboeuf has been speaking to ESPN about Arsenal’s interest Raya and it’s fair to say he isn’t a fan of the proposed move.

Mikel Arteta is closing in on his fourth signing of the summer after snapping up Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed just last night that Raya is set to undergo his Arsenal medical ahead of his proposed switch across London.

The move has certainly raised a few eyebrows as Arsenal already have Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

Ramsdale was a standout performer for the Gunners last season and played a key role in their push for the Premier League title.

And Leboeuf has questioned Raya’s desire to move to North London to become a back-up option to the Englishman.

Leboeuf can’t believe Raya wants to sign for Arsenal

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf feels that Raya should be looking for a move to a smaller club in search of regular playing time.

“I don’t understand the players anymore,” he said. “They don’t want to play football, they’re just about the club they play for and the money they get.

“What’s the point? You’ve played in the Premier League, you’ve been outstanding and now you’re going to sit on the bench.

“We’ve read the article about Ramsdale and we know how Arteta highly ranks Ramsdale. There is no chance for Raya except if Ramsdale gets injured.

“So, what’s the point again? Yes, Arsenal are a big club, certainly bigger than Brentford. But what’s the point to go on the bench for the Gunners? I don’t get it.

“You will have some clubs coming up and maybe you can sign for a club not as big as the Gunners, but you will play. You will play football, which for me is the essence of being a football player.”

Raya was exceptional for Brentford last season and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

It remains unclear whether he will be content with acting as Ramsdale’s deputy, but he may well be confident of taking his place in Arteta’s side.

Of course, Ramsdale earned plenty of plaudits for his displays in an Arsenal shirt last season. But Raya certainly has the ability to push him for a place in Arteta’s side.

He’s been labelled as a ‘world-class’ goalkeeper and Arsenal will benefit from having two brilliant shot-stoppers in their squad.