‘In 24/48 hours’: Fabrizio Romano shares exciting transfer update for Arsenal fans

Arsenal are edging ever closer to the signing of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Over the past week or so, speculation linking the Gunners with the Spanish stopper has intensified.

And on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano delivered his famous “here we go” line regarding Raya to Arsenal.

He reported on Twitter that the Gunners had reached an agreement with the Bees over the 27-year-old.

At the time, Romano said that a medical would be booked for this week. Now, he has elaborated on this.

On Tuesday night, the Italian reported that Raya would complete his Arsenal medical “in 24/48h”.

The documents are being prepared over the “done” deal, that was sealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Our view

At the start of the transfer window, Arsenal fans probably didn’t expect any movement on the goalkeeper front.

The Gunners had the world-class Aaron Ramsdale as No. 1, with Matt Turner a very capable No. 2.

However, things are now moving as Turner is set to leave for Nottingham Forest, while Raya is joining from Brentford.

It does make sense for Arsenal to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, as they can’t leave any stones unturned next term.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Arsenal came so close to winning the Premier League, only to fall at the final hurdle.

And with the Gunners playing in the Champions League next term, their resources will be stretched even more.

Raya and Ramsdale will both give each other incredible competition, pushing the standards up even further.

Hopefully by the time the weekend arrives, Raya will officially be an Arsenal player.

What a transfer window the Gunners are having. It all bodes well for the 2023-24 season.