Pundit says Gunners recruitment team did incredible job signing £30m Arsenal player











Pundit Bobby Zamora has praised Arsenal’s recruitment team for the signing of Martin Odegaard.

Speaking on Stadium Astro’s YouTube channel, Zamora was reflecting on Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton.

It was a disappointing end to the Gunners’ title challenge.

After watching Manchester City beat Everton earlier in the day, they would have known a win was the only result that kept the title race going.

Unfortunately, they were no match for a Brighton side who outplayed them at The Emirates.

After a close first half where neither side really got going, Brighton dominated proceedings.

One of the main reasons Brighton triumphed was by limiting Martin Odegaard’s involvement in the game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He managed just 21 passes in the 77 minutes he played before being replaced by Emile Smith Rowe.

Despite yesterday’s performance, Zamora still thinks Arsenal’s move to sign Odegaard was an inspired decision.

He’s arguably been Arsenal’s most important player and stepped up as captain this campaign.

At £30m, he’s already looking like a bargain.

Zamora praises Arsenal deal to sign Odegaard

Talking about the Norwegian international, Zamora said: “I’m not sure who’s recruited him but somebody certainly at Arsenal’s got to be patting themselves on the back. That’s a really strong bit of business.

“One, to be able to get that loan in and I suppose it’s good for both parties because you do actually get to see if he’s everything that we think he is.

“Can he prove himself in the Premier League, because playing in other leagues is very different to the Premier League?

“He’s come in, he’s shown what he’s done and then to get that deal over the line as well to sign him, that’s huge.

“Full credit to the recruitment side of Arsenal, obviously he fits well with Mikel Arteta as well.

“He plays the style of football he wants to play, the confidence that he obviously gives him as well to go out and express himself and deliver on the pitch, and that’s exactly what it has been.

“Fair play to Arsenal and their recruitment team.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Zamora will be joined by plenty of Arsenal fans in thinking that Odegaard has been a fantastic addition.

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have recently praised his contribution throughout the season.

His 15 goals from midfield is a brilliant tally, but his all-round game has hugely benefitted Arsenal.

He creates chances for his teammates, relieves pressure and leads from the front.

Odegaard is a player Mikel Arteta will look to build his team around for years to come.

