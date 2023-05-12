‘Unbelievable’: Ian Wright says Arsenal have a player who’s been even better than Saka this season











Ian Wright has named Martin Odegaard as his Player of the Year at Arsenal.

Speaking on Optus Sports, Wright was asked to name his standout player throughout this fantastic campaign for the Gunners, and the pundit said that Odegaard is the player he’s been most impressed by.

Wright says that the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Granit Xhaka could all have made a serious case for being Arsenal’s Player of the Year, but Odegaard is the player that has impressed him the most.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Odegaard Arsenal’s top performer

Wright gave his verdict on Odegaard.

“The standout player is probably Martin Odegaard. 15 Premier League goals, no penalties, you see that banded around a lot, he’s probably been the Player of the Season. You have to mention the likes of Granit Xhaka, Willam Saliba before he got injured, Gabriel at the back and Saka, they’ve all put in an unbelievable shift, but you have to give it to Odegaard,” Wright said.

He’s been unreal

The fact that anyone can even compete with Bukayo Saka for the Arsenal Player of the Year award is astounding, but that’s how good Odegaard has been this season.

He’s stepped up a number of levels this year. He’s become dynamite in front of goal, while also being one of the top creators in this Arsenal team too.

Odegaard is a world class player who is finally coming into his own in a team where he is completely trusted by his manager and his teammates.

Whether you think Odegaard has been better than Saka this term or not, it has to be said that the midfielder has been one of the Premier League’s top performers throughout this entire campaign.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

