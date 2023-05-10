Alan Shearer hails 'fantastic' £30m Arsenal player in win over Newcastle











Alan Shearer has named Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in his latest Premier League Team of the Week.

The Gunners skipper delivered an outstanding display for Mikel Arteta’s side at the weekend.

Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners away at Newcastle United on Sunday to maintain the pressure on Manchester City.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Odegaard opened the scoring in the 14th minute at St James’ Park, rifling a low effort home from long range.

The £30million man now has the most non-penalty goals by a midfielder in Premier League history.

A Fabian Schar own goal in the second half made the result safe for Mikel Arteta’s title hopefuls.

‘Ran the game at his pace’

Odegaard could’ve easily scored more against the Magpies, and his overall display was outstanding.

He worked incredibly hard, was superb with the ball and relentless without it throughout.

Odegaard’s efforts rightly saw him make Shearer’s Team of the Week on the Premier League website.

“He set the tone for the day and ran the game at his pace,” he wrote.

“A wonderful goal capped another fantastic display.”

Odegaard was one of two Arsenal players who made the cut in Shearer’s XI for matchweek 35.

The Newcastle United legend also named Aaron Ramsdale in his selection.

“He made big saves at important times,” wrote Shearer.

“Keeping out Joe Willock when it was 0-0 and then denying Fabian Schar an equaliser.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal have enjoyed an outstanding season and, no matter what happens, the players can all be absolutely proud.

Odegaard has really been superb as both an Arsenal player and as the captain.

At just 24 years of age, there will no doubt be plenty more years for him to try and shape the Gunners’ future.

Up next for Arsenal is Sunday’s meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.