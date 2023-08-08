Pundit says Arsenal have made a big mistake signing 24-year-old this summer

Arsenal have been told they’ve made a mistake by signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle were speaking about the upcoming Premier League season on the 2 Robbies Podcast.

The beginning of the top-flight league campaign is just a few days away now.

The challenge for every side is to somehow topple Manchester City at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta may think he has an early psychological advantage over last season’s title winners after Sunday’s Community Shield final.

It took a very late Leandro Trossard effort to take the match to penalties, but Arsenal’s players delivered from the spot.

Arteta was forced to find a solution up front after Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury and selected Kai Havertz in his place.

Photo by Paul Harding – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The German international did well in spells but couldn’t convert two golden opportunities.

Arsenal have now been told they’ve made a mistake by signing Havertz this summer.

Robbie Mustoe insisted he would have spent the money on a different type of player.

Arsenal told signing Havertz was a mistake

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Mustoe said: “Kai Havertz from Chelsea going to Arsenal is the one of his three big signings where I’m like, ‘What can Mikel [Arteta] do differently?’

“Obviously, Arteta feels that he can play him in a different spot or get something that takes the potential and the raw talent that he’s obviously got Kai Havertz into the production of assists and possession and goals and creativity.

“I’m like, you know what, I wouldn’t have done it. I would not have spent that amount of money on a player that, I know it’s different and Arsenal’s different to Chelsea, but I would not have done that.

“I would have found another avenue to go down to.”

Arsenal signed Havertz for £65m this summer, with Arteta expected to play him in a deeper role.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka was impressed with Havertz’s competitive debut on Sunday but he’ll know a goal that day would have taken some of the pressure off him.

It’s way too early to decide whether or not signing Havertz was a mistake from Arsenal.

Arteta has to decide which position he wants to start him in on Saturday if he’s going to be in the starting line-up at all.

He’ll be desperate to give him the best chance possible of succeeding and playing him in midfield rather than as a striker might be the perfect way to do that.