Bukayo Saka was among the Arsenal players who were seriously impressed with Kai Havertz against Manchester City yesterday.

The German international posted on Instagram after helping the Gunners win the Community Shield.

Mikel Arteta’s side left it incredibly late against Manchester City yesterday.

After a brilliant finish from youngster Cole Palmer, Arsenal still needed a goal as they entered the final minute of added time.

Leandro Trossard produced the moment of magic, although he will be indebted to a heavy deflection off Manuel Akanji.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal came out on top in the penalty shootout, with Fabio Vieira’s top-corner effort deciding the contest.

Arteta started Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka together in Arsenal’s attack against Man City yesterday.

The German international wasn’t signed to be a striker, but Arteta’s hand was forced by an injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The 24-year-old looked good in the build-up phase of the game for Arsenal and linked up with his teammates well.

However, the question marks over his goalscoring ability won’t have been quashed after yesterday’s game.

Arsenal star Saka praises Havertz after City win

Posting on Instagram, Havertz shared a picture of himself holding the Community Shield with the caption: “Hopefully the first of many in red.”

Bukayo Saka loved Havertz’s post, while director of football Edu Gaspar applauded his performance.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Havertz had two big opportunities in the first half to open the scoring for Arsenal.

Some excellent work from Ben White set up his first chance and he did well to get a shot away that was well saved by Stefan Ortega.

He had an even better opportunity before half-time but hit his shot straight at the goalkeeper rather than finding either corner.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

The German is unlikely to be Arsenal’s long-term solution up front if Jesus is out for a long time.

Against City, Havertz showed he can involve players like Saka in Arsenal’s attacks with his back to goal, but he will be more effective in a deeper role.

It will be interesting to see whether Havertz or Eddie Nketiah is given the nod next weekend against Nottingham Forest.