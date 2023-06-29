Arsenal look set for a new look midfield heading into next season.

Indeed, with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka both linked with a move away from the Emirates, Arsenal will be revamping their entire midfield.

We have quite a good idea of one of the new midfield additions we will be seeing at Arsenal as Declan Rice closes in on a move to the north London club, but it’s unclear who will be partnering Rice in the middle of the park if Xhaka and Partey go.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Of course, Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga are already at the club, so perhaps they could be options.

However, according to The Mirror, Mikel Arteta will use another new signing in his Arsenal midfield alongside Rice.

Indeed, The Mirror report that Arteta has visions of using Kai Havertz alongside Rice in the centre of the park for Arsenal.

The £60m man has just arrived at Arsenal from Chelsea, and while he spent most of his time at Stamford Bridge operating as a forward, he could well transition into the midfield at Arsenal.

To be fair, Havertz does have many of the qualities you want from a midfielder. He has a nice first-touch, a decent eye for a pass, real strength on the ball and a solid engine to boot.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Havertz could well transform at Arsenal in this new midfield role, and with Rice alongside him, he should still have enough license to get forward and score goals.

It will be fascinating to see how Arsenal line up next season after making these signings.

Mikel Arteta has earned the right to make these kinds of calls, even if they do seem rather outlandish.